Nuclear receptors
Nuclear receptors are transcription factors that recognize steroid hormones (such as the gonadal hormones), thyroid hormones, retinoic acid and related molecules, as well as diverse products of lipid metabolism, such as fatty acids and prostaglandins. Nuclear receptors regulate gene expression upon ligand-induced transport into the nucleus of the cell.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and fatty liver disease
In this Review, Foulds et al. posit that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are an unappreciated driver of the development and progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Experimental animal studies supporting this association are discussed, together with the challenges of establishing a causal link in humans.
Research | | open
Endothelial LRP1 regulates metabolic responses by acting as a co-activator of PPARγ
LDL receptor-related protein 1 (LRP1) is an endocytic receptor involved in cell signalling and energy homeostasis. Here Mao et al. demonstrate that endothelial Lrp1 modulates lipid and glucose metabolism by binding the nuclear receptor Pparγ and promoting its transcriptional activity.Nature Communications 8, 14960
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Andrology: AR homodimerization is essential to functionNature Reviews Urology 14, 258–259
Research Highlights |
BPH: Disrupting AR signalling promotes inflammationNature Reviews Urology 13, 631
Research Highlights |
Bladder cancer: Cisplatin response is modulated by AR activityNature Reviews Urology 13, 437
Research Highlights |
Post-translational modifications: ERα activation through methylation
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: ROR-γ drives androgen receptor expressionNature Reviews Urology 13, 237
Research Highlights |
Genome instability: Targeted telomere insertion
In cells that use alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT), NR2C/F proteins mediate the insertion of telomeric DNA throughout the genome and hence genome instability.