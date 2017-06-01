Nuclear receptors

Definition

Nuclear receptors are transcription factors that recognize steroid hormones (such as the gonadal hormones), thyroid hormones, retinoic acid and related molecules, as well as diverse products of lipid metabolism, such as fatty acids and prostaglandins. Nuclear receptors regulate gene expression upon ligand-induced transport into the nucleus of the cell.

