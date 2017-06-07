Reviews |
Nutrient acquisition strategies of mammalian cells
A review of cellular strategies for nutrient sensing and acquisition, including how these strategies can be exploited by cancer cells.
Growth factor signalling is a cell signalling pathway that regulates the growth and development of an organism. Secreted growth factors bind to transmembrane growth factor receptors to stimulate cell signalling cascades that promote proliferation, apoptosis and differentiation.
Random mutagenesis in haploid human cells coupled to quantitative protein measurements with different antibodies is used as a readout for individual cellular phenotypes.
Wnt/β-catenin signalling is an important regulator of liver development, zonation and regeneration. The cell surface complex RSPO–LGR4/5–ZNF3/RNF43 is now shown to direct Wnt/β-catenin signalling in orchestrating the division of the liver into functionally distinct metabolic zones, providing insights into the mechanisms that influence organ development and regeneration.
Heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) in stromal cells promotes both reprogramming of cancer cell gene expression and activation of a transcriptional programme in stromal cells that potentiates malignancy in neighbouring tumour cells.
The SREBP–mevalonate pathway promotes the activity of YAP and TAZ.