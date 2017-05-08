Checkpoint signalling
Checkpoint signalling blocks the cell cycle at specific transition points, checkpoints, to ensure that the events of the cell cycle take place in the correct order. Checkpoint signalling is also activated for example by damage to the DNA so that the cell cycle does not proceed until the damage is repaired.
53BP1 contributes to regulation of autophagic clearance of mitochondriaScientific Reports 7, 45290
Temporal and compartment-specific signals coordinate mitotic exit with spindle position
The mitotic exit network (MEN) triggers mitotic exit and can be blocked by the spindle position checkpoint (SPOC). Here the authors show that SPOC kinase Kin4 counterbalances MEN activation by the Cdc fourteen early anaphase release (FEAR) network in the mother cell and that in the absence of FEAR mitotic exit requires daughter cell-confined factors.Nature Communications 8, 14129
Pancreatic cancer: γδ T cells support PDAC
Metabolism: MAD interactions with insulin receptor
Proteins of the mitotic checkpoint regulate insulin receptor internalization through clathrin-mediated endocytosis, thereby modulating insulin signalling and systemic glucose metabolism.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 462–463
Anticancer drugs: A one-two punch for KRAS-driven cancerNature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 600–601
Transcription: Splicing keeps RNA polymerase II in check
Blocking pre-spliceosome complex formation inhibits transcription elongation on introns in a Cus2p-dependent manner.
DNA damage: Running in parallel
Simon Boulton and colleagues have found that the 3′–5′ superfamily 2 helicase HELQ is important to prevent germ cell attrition and tumour development in mice.Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 679