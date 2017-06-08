Hormone receptors

Latest Research and Reviews
Molecular mechanism of Gαi activation by non-GPCR proteins with a Gα-Binding and Activating motif
Nonreceptor guanine-nucleotide exchange factors (GEFs) are emerging as important regulators of heterotrimeric G proteins. Here, the authors present structural and mechanistic insights into how a class of nonreceptor GEFs containing the Ga-Binding and Activating motif interact and modulate G proteins.Nature Communications 8, 15163
BAG-1 as a biomarker in early breast cancer prognosis: a systematic review with meta-analysesBritish Journal of Cancer 116, 1585–1594
Andrology: AR homodimerization is essential to functionNature Reviews Urology 14, 258–259
Therapy: Potential therapy for severe insulin resistanceNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 189
Development: AR signalling and sexual developmentNature Reviews Urology 14, 10
Breast cancer: MONALEESA-2 and FALCON — PFS advantageNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 717
Post-translational modifications: ERα activation through methylation
Prostate cancer: Connecting androgen receptor and immunityNature Reviews Cancer 16, 273