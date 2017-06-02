Ion channel signalling
Ion channel signalling involves the activation of an ion channel to permit the flow of ions through it. It regulates neurotransmission, secretion and muscle contraction. Ion channel signalling can originate at the plasma membrane or at endomembranes in response to changes in membrane potential, chemical compounds, light or mechanical stress.
SWELL1 is a regulator of adipocyte size, insulin signalling and glucose homeostasis
Sah and colleagues show that the volume-sensitive ion channel SWELL1 regulates adipocyte insulin-PI(3)K-AKT2 signalling, glucose uptake and lipid content through interactions with GRB2/Cav1.Nature Cell Biology 19, 504–517
ORAI2 modulates store-operated calcium entry and T cell-mediated immunity
Ca2+ release-activated Ca2+ (CRAC) channels are essential for protective immunity, but the immunological functions of the three ORAI homologues that form CRAC channels are unclear. Here the authors show that ORAI1 and ORAI2 form heteromeric CRAC channels, which fine-tune T cell activation and immune responses.Nature Communications 8, 14714
Potassium channels Kv1.3 and KCa3.1 cooperatively and compensatorily regulate antigen-specific memory T cell functions
Potassium channels are essential for modulating T-cell functions. Here, by characterizing rat models and analysing human T cells, the authors identify differential requirements of two potassium channel proteins, Kv1.3 and KCa3.1, for the induction of conventional versus autoreactive T-cell responses.Nature Communications 8, 14644
An aposymbiotic primary coral polyp counteracts acidification by active pH regulationScientific Reports 7, 40324
Metastasis: Pushing through a tough stretch
Activation of pannexin 1 channels promotes the survival of disseminated cancer cells in the microvasculature of metastasis target organs.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 455
Ion channel signaling: Kinase cut-and-runNature Chemical Biology 10, 484
Life without the mitochondrial calcium uniporter
Calcium enters mitochondria through a dedicated channel referred to as the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU), whose molecular identity has long remained elusive. Since the discovery of the gene encoding the MCU protein two years ago, researchers have awaited the generation of a mouse lacking the MCU. These mice are fully viable and show defects limited to performance of high-energy-demanding exercises. Strikingly, no protection against necrosis is observed following ischaemia-reperfusion in the heart.Nature Cell Biology 15, 1398–1400
