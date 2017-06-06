Lipid signalling
Lipid signalling encompasses a diverse set of cell signalling events. Lipid second messengers, including phosphatidylinositols, sphingolipids and steroid hormones, bind to proteins to effect changes in their activity and localisation. Local production of lipids can also influence the membrane recruitment of proteins.
The LINK-A lncRNA interacts with PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 to hyperactivate AKT and confer resistance to AKT inhibitors
Yang and colleagues report that the LINK-A lncRNA binds to the PIP3 phospholipid, leading to enhanced AKT signalling, tumorigenesis and resistance to AKT inhibitors.Nature Cell Biology 19, 238–251
Autophagy: Membrane contacts lend a hand
Extended synaptotagmins that tether ER and cell membranes also promote autophagy by regulating phosphoinositide 3-kinase.
Anticancer drugs: The fat controller
Metastasis: The fat controller
Salvador Aznar Benitah and colleagues have identified a subpopulation of cells with high metastatic potential that express high levels of the fatty acid receptor CD36 in human oral carcinoma samples.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 76–77
Diabetes: Plasma membrane key to diet-induced insulin resistance
Ciliopathies: Inpp5e links lipids, cysts and ciliaNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 508
Directing lipid transport at membrane contact sites
Contact sites between the endoplasmic reticulum and the plasma membrane mediate receptor signalling. How this function is controlled physically and functionally is poorly understood. Extended synaptotagmins are now shown to shuttle the lipid metabolite diacylglycerol from the plasma membrane to the endoplasmic reticulum in receptor-stimulated cells.Nature Cell Biology 18, 461–463