Gastrointestinal diseases
Gastrointestinal diseases are those that affect any section of the gastrointestinal tract, from the oesophagus to the rectum, and the accessory digestive organs liver, gall bladder and pancreas. The term encompasses acute, chronic, recurrent or functional disorders and covers a wide range of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and functional dyspepsia.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research
Exosomes facilitate therapeutic targeting of oncogenic KRAS in pancreatic cancer
Exosomes improve the delivery of siRNA to mutant KRAS in the pancreatic tumours and bypass immune clearance better than artificial liposomes, probably owing to enhanced macropinocytocis and presence of CD47 on exosomes, respectively.
Research | open
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
News and Comment
News and Views
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.
News and Views
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
Research Highlights
Basic research: PHD inhibitors miss their mark
Comments and Opinion
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.