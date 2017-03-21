Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Dog and human inflammatory bowel disease rely on overlapping yet distinct dysbiosis networks
Inflammatory bowel disease dysbiosis networks were different between humans and dogs, with some species switching from positive to negative between groups. Stool samples were sufficient for dog-classification, whereas mucosal samples are required in humans.Nature Microbiology 1, 16177
Reviews |
The role of the gut microbiota in NAFLD
This Review discusses the mechanisms via which changes in the gut can influence the development and progression of NAFLD. Understanding of such mechanisms is hoped to pave the way for new treatments for what has become the most common form of liver disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 412–425
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Paediatrics: Gut microbiota dysbiosis precedes NEC
Research Highlights |
Gut microbiota: Host faecal miRNA regulates gut microbiotaNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 122–123
Research Highlights |
NAFLD: NAFLD severity associated with gut dysbiosis
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Early life dysbiosis increases asthma riskNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 660