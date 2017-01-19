Gastrointestinal bleeding
Gastrointestinal bleeding is any form of bleeding (haemorrhage) observed in any section of the digestive tract, typically classified as bleeding in either the upper or lower gastrointestinal tract. The degree of bleeding can vary from barely detectable (microscopic) to severe and life-threatening; blood can appear in stool or vomit.
Gut Microbiota Mediates Protection Against Enteropathy Induced by IndomethacinScientific Reports 7, 40317
Gastrointestinal bleeding: Blood transfusion for acute upper gastrointestinal bleeding
Restrictive transfusion strategy saves blood and is safe in most clinical settings, including gastrointestinal bleeding. However, generalizability of a restrictive transfusion approach in acute gastrointestinal bleeding remains controversial as it often affects elderly patients with major cardiovascular comorbidity who have been excluded from existing trials.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 432–434
Gastrointestinal bleeding: Gastrointestinal bleeding risk is increased by novel anticoagulants
A report has demonstrated that in patients with atrial fibrillation the novel oral anticoagulant, dabigatran, increases the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding by nearly twofold compared with warfarin. Here, the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding associated with anticoagulants and antiplatelet agents is placed into clinical context and key management principles are emphasized.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 131–132
Upper gastrointestinal bleeding: Risk scores and clinical judgment in predicting outcomes of UGIB
Predicting outcomes in upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB) is important for identifying patients at high risk of morbidity and mortality who would benefit from early intervention. Various scoring systems have been developed to this end, but could clinical judgment replace or complement these risk stratification scores?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 399–401
PPI therapy: The small bowel, low-dose aspirin and PPIs—should we be concerned?
A new study suggests that co-prescription of low-dose aspirin and PPIs increases the incidence of small-bowel mucosal breaks. Should we be concerned about the potential negative interactions of these drugs? Or is the balance of evidence still substantially tipped towards the need for PPIs to protect against aspirin-induced upper gastrointestinal damage?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 458–460
Upper gastrointestinal bleeding: Transfusion strategies