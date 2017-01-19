Gastrointestinal bleeding

Definition

Gastrointestinal bleeding is any form of bleeding (haemorrhage) observed in any section of the digestive tract, typically classified as bleeding in either the upper or lower gastrointestinal tract. The degree of bleeding can vary from barely detectable (microscopic) to severe and life-threatening; blood can appear in stool or vomit.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment