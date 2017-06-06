Latest Research and Reviews
Transgenic hepatitis B: a new model of HBV infectionScientific Reports 7, 2611
Zinc is a potent and specific inhibitor of IFN-λ3 signalling
Lambda interferons (IFNL) are involved in the immune response to viral infection. Here the authors show that zinc can interfere with IFNL signalling, and that in HCV patients the rs12979860 polymorphism regulates blood zinc levels and, subsequently, the hepatic immune response.Nature Communications 8, 15245
TCF1+ hepatitis C virus-specific CD8+ T cells are maintained after cessation of chronic antigen stimulation
Virus-specific CD8+ T cells lose effector function over the course of chronic infection, a process called ‘exhaustion’, but the fate of these cells after treatment-induced antigen elimination is unknown. Here the authors show that exhausted cells persist in patients even after direct-acting antiviral therapy removes antigen exposure, and that these cells are responsive on re-exposure to antigen.Nature Communications 8, 15050
Hepatitis: A step closer to easy point-of-care testing for HCV?
Innate and adaptive immunity shape circulating HCV strains
An unbiased genome-to-genome analysis in chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection confirms the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system as drivers of viral evolution. Viral adaptation has a critical role in the interaction between host and pathogen and has important clinical implications for infection outcome.Nature Genetics 49, 657–658
Viral hepatitis: The bumpy road to animal models for HBV infection
Cell culture infection models help to develop antiviral agents, but animal models are required to understand complex virus–host interactions and the development of immune therapies. Although identification of the HBV uptake receptor enabled establishing cell lines that replicate HBV from its natural transcription template, animal models supporting the full HBV life cycle are still lacking.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 327–328
Viral infections: Reinvigorating exhausted T cells in hepatitis B infectionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 240
Viral infections: Reinvigorating exhausted T cells in hepatitis B infectionNature Reviews Immunology 17, 218
Hepatitis: MicroRNA antagonists: promising antiviral agents against HCV and other viruses?
A new study provides an important proof-of-concept that viral replication can be substantially reduced for several weeks by a single injection of a tissue-targeted cellular microRNA antagonist, inhibiting a key component in a viral lifecycle. This result paves the way to the development of novel potent host-targeted antiviral approaches based on microRNA antagonism.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 264–266