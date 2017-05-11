Functional gastrointestinal disorders
Functional gastrointestinal disorders are a range of disorders of the gastrointestinal tract for which there are no structural or biochemical abnormalities that can be found to explain the symptoms. Examples include irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
The mucosal immune system: master regulator of bidirectional gut–brain communications
Bidirectional gut–brain communications are proving key to both gastrointestinal and neurological diseases. This Review explores the role of the mucosal immune system as gatekeeper and master regulator of these brain–gut and gut–brain communications.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 143–159
Research | | open
Visceral hyperalgesia caused by peptide YY deletion and Y2 receptor antagonismScientific Reports 7, 40968
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth: the missing link
Acute gastroenteritis precipitates post-infectious IBS in 10–30% of patients. In this Perspectives, Ghoshal and Gwee discuss evidence of overlap between post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue (which can also develop after acute gastroenteritis) and small intestinal bowel overgrowth, and argue that greater understanding of the links between these conditions will improve understanding of IBS pathogenesis.
Research Highlights |
IBS: The power of protease activity in IBS
Comments and Opinion |
IBS and IBD — separate entities or on a spectrum?
Although IBS and IBD are regarded as distinct entities, they do share features and symptoms. This Perspective explores the overlap between the two conditions, debating whether consideration of the similarities between IBS and IBD could improve treatment and inform future research.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 613–621
Research Highlights |
Neurogastroenterology: A window on the ENSNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 436–437
Research Highlights |
Intestinal tract: Sentinel goblet cells flush out bacteria from crypts