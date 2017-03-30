Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis is inflammation of any section of the gastrointestinal tract, from the oesophagus to the rectum. This inflammation can be caused by a number of factors, including genetics, infection, hypersensitivity, drugs and cancer. Depending on the location and cause, symptoms can include diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Structure of human Aichi virus and implications for receptor binding
The structure of Aichi virus — a poorly characterized picornavirus that causes severe gastroenteritis in children — shows intermediate features between those of enteroviruses and cardioviruses, and provides clues into its cellular receptor.Nature Microbiology 1, 16150
Post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth: the missing link
Acute gastroenteritis precipitates post-infectious IBS in 10–30% of patients. In this Perspectives, Ghoshal and Gwee discuss evidence of overlap between post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue (which can also develop after acute gastroenteritis) and small intestinal bowel overgrowth, and argue that greater understanding of the links between these conditions will improve understanding of IBS pathogenesis.
Diarrhoea: Low-cost rotavirus vaccine shows efficacy in Niger
Structural biology: A picornavirus unlike the others
Technological breakthroughs in cryo-electron microscopy are allowing the capture of virus structures, leading to advances in the field of viral microbiology almost daily. An innovative structure–function study on Aichi virus reveals that novel entry mechanisms, yet undiscovered, may exist for non-enveloped viruses.Nature Microbiology 1, 16217
Paediatrics: Fruitful therapy for dehydration
Infection: Childhood gastroenteritis—the rise of norovirus