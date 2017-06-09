Oesophageal diseases

Latest Research and Reviews
Management of refractory eosinophilic oesophagitis
The clinical management of refractory eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE) is challenging, owing to the limited data available to guide decision-making. In this Review, Dellon discusses the clinical definition of refractory EoE, examines the causes and predictors of non-response, and highlights both current and emerging treatment modalities for non-responders.
Genomic analysis of oesophageal squamous-cell carcinoma identifies alcohol drinking-related mutation signature and genomic alterations
Oesophageal squamous-cell carcinoma (ESCC) is a leading cause of cancer death, and half of ESCC cases occur in China. Here, the authors provide an in depth genomic landscape for this disease and identify specific mutation signatures—one of which is linked to alcohol intake.Nature Communications 8, 15290
Genetics: Oesophageal cancer — not all alikeNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Barrett oesophagus: Risk stratification using Cytosponge
Gastrointestinal cancer: Keeping aFLOaT with new combination
Gastrointestinal cancer: Mutational signatures reveal distinct subgroupsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 652
Oesophageal cancer: Defining tumour subtypes in oesophageal adenocarcinoma