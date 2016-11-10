Latest Research and Reviews
A Zinc Morpholine Complex Prevents HCl/Ethanol-Induced Gastric Ulcers in a Rat ModelScientific Reports 6, 29646
Leg Ulcer in Budd-Chiari syndrome
Stress-related mucosal disease in the critically ill patient
Stress-related mucosal bleeding (SRMD) is an important issue owing to its severity, and its management in critically ill patients is especially difficult. In this Review, the latest information on the epidemiology, risk factors and management of SRMD are outlined to help guide clinicians of the most appropriate treatment strategies for patients in intensive care units.
Skin cancer: In melanoma ulceration, size matters
Ulcers: Two susceptibility loci identified for duodenal ulcers
Ulcer: Prediction and prevention of peptic ulcer rebleeding
Algorithms can predict the risk of rebleeding and mortality in patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding, but not the risk of rebleeding following endoscopic treatment in patients with ulcers. A recent meta-analysis has addressed this issue, and could facilitate the development of methods to predict rebleeding and endoscopic treatments to reduce rebleeding.
