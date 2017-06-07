Motility disorders
Motility disorders are characterized by abnormal movements of the gastrointestinal tract, causing the abnormal transit slow or fast of contents in the absence of mucosal disease or obstruction. Motility disorders can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. Examples of motility disorders include achalasia, gastroparesis, intestinal pseudo-obstruction and faecal incontinence.
Colitis promotes neuronal differentiation of Sox2+ and PLP1+ enteric cellsScientific Reports 7, 2526
Post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth: the missing link
Acute gastroenteritis precipitates post-infectious IBS in 10–30% of patients. In this Perspectives, Ghoshal and Gwee discuss evidence of overlap between post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue (which can also develop after acute gastroenteritis) and small intestinal bowel overgrowth, and argue that greater understanding of the links between these conditions will improve understanding of IBS pathogenesis.
IBS: The power of protease activity in IBS