Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Exome sequencing reveals a high genetic heterogeneity on familial Hirschsprung diseaseScientific Reports 5, 16473
Reviews |
New perspectives in the diagnosis and management of enteric neuropathies
Functional gastrointestinal disorders span a wide spectrum of clinical phenotypes. This Review discusses advances in the diagnosis and management of achalasia, gastroparesis, intestinal pseudo-obstruction and chronic constipation that result from enteric neuropathies, including both primary (idiopathic) and secondary forms.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 206–218
Reviews |
The enteric nervous system and neurogastroenterology
Neurogastroenterology encompasses control of digestion through the enteric nervous system, the central nervous system and integrative centers in sympathetic ganglia. In this Review, John Furness provides a broad overview of the rapidly developing field of neurogastroenterology, with a focus on the roles of the enteric nervous system in the control of the musculature of the gastrointestinal tract and transmucosal fluid movement.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Motility: Efficacy of oral ghrelin agonist in diabetic gastroparesis
Comments and Opinion |
Neural stem cell therapies for enteric nervous system disorders
This Perspectives article evaluates the progress that has been made in the field of neural stem cells for enteric nervous system disorders and outlines the challenges that remain before such treatments can be established in the clinical arena.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 317–328
Research Highlights |
Motility: An enteric neuropathy might underlie diverticular disease