Intestinal diseases
Intestinal diseases are those that affect any segment of the intestine (small or large intestine), from the duodenum to the rectum. The term encompasses acute or chronic conditions and covers a wide range of diseases including constipation, diverticular disease and irritable bowel syndrome.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Research | | open
PCDH18 is frequently inactivated by promoter methylation in colorectal cancerScientific Reports 7, 2820
News and Comment
News and Views |
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
Research Highlights |
Basic research: PHD inhibitors miss their mark
News |
Colorectal cancer drugs market
The market for colorectal cancer therapies, which is currently dominated by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor and epidermal growth factor receptor, is poised for change with the anticipated entry of immunotherapies and other targeted drugs.
News and Views |
Paediatrics: Are human milk oligosaccharides the magic bullet for necrotizing enterocolitis?
There have been no major improvements in the prevention or treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) over the past several decades, and therefore a 'magic bullet' is urgently needed. However, new data demonstrate that disialyllacto-N-tetraose levels in breast milk can predict the risk of NEC, and these findings might provide a strategy for successful intervention.