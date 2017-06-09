Stomach diseases
Stomach diseases are any diseases that affect the normal functioning of the stomach. Stomach diseases include stomach cancer, gastritis, peptic ulcers, gastroparesis. Many stomach diseases are associated with infection, such as with Helicobacter pylori. Common symptoms are nausea, bloating, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Expression and Transcriptional Regulation of Human ATP6V1A Gene in Gastric CancersScientific Reports 7, 3016
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Targeted therapy: Leveraging ADCC to enhance anti-HER2 therapyNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 200
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Oesophageal cancer — not all alikeNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Research Highlights |
Gastrointestinal cancer: Keeping aFLOaT with new combination
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Settling the stomach — tracing gastric stem cells
Research Highlights |
Helicobacter pylori: DARPP-32: a link between infection and gastric cancer
Research Highlights |
Gastric cancer: Dysregulation of RNA editing in gastric cancer