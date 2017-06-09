Stomach diseases

Definition

Stomach diseases are any diseases that affect the normal functioning of the stomach. Stomach diseases include stomach cancer, gastritis, peptic ulcers, gastroparesis. Many stomach diseases are associated with infection, such as with Helicobacter pylori. Common symptoms are nausea, bloating, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

