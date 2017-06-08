Diseases

Diseases are abnormal conditions that have a specific set of signs and symptoms. Diseases can have an external cause, such as an infection, or an internal cause, such as autoimmune diseases.

    Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.

    • Ajay S. Yekkirala
    • , David P. Roberson
    • , Bruce P. Bean
    •  & Clifford J. Woolf
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

    Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.

    • Julia Skokowa
    • , David C. Dale
    • , Ivo P. Touw
    • , Cornelia Zeidler
    •  & Karl Welte
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032

    Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.

    • Anthony H.V. Schapira
    • , K. Ray Chaudhuri
    •  & Peter Jenner
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience

    mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.

    • Qicheng Ni
    • , Yanyun Gu
    • , Yun Xie
    • , Qinglei Yin
    • , Hongli Zhang
    • , Aifang Nie
    • , Wenyi Li
    • , Yanqiu Wang
    • , Guang Ning
    • , Weiqing Wang
    •  & Qidi Wang
    Nature Communications 8, 15755

    The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.

    • Haizhen Wang
    • , Brandon N. Nicolay
    • , Joel M. Chick
    • , Xueliang Gao
    • , Yan Geng
    • , Hong Ren
    • , Hui Gao
    • , Guizhi Yang
    • , Juliet A. Williams
    • , Jan M. Suski
    • , Mark A. Keibler
    • , Ewa Sicinska
    • , Ulrike Gerdemann
    • , W. Nicholas Haining
    • , Thomas M. Roberts
    • , Kornelia Polyak
    • , Steven P. Gygi
    • , Nicholas J. Dyson
    •  & Piotr Sicinski
    Nature

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746
