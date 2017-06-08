Skin diseases
Skin diseases are pathologic conditions that affect the body's surfaces (also called the integument), including skin, hair, nails and associated glands. They can involve all layers of the skin and have numerous aetiologies such as infections, tumours or inflammation.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Increased platelet distribution width predicts poor prognosis in melanoma patientsScientific Reports 7, 2971
Research | | open
Acquired IFNγ resistance impairs anti-tumor immunity and gives rise to T-cell-resistant melanoma lesions
IFNγ secretion by CD8+ T cells is critical for immunotherapy efficacy. In this study, the authors show that melanoma patients can become resistant to immunotherapy by acquiring chromosomal alterations and subsequent inactivating mutations in genes of the IFNγ signalling cascade, most often JAK1 or JAK2.Nature Communications 8, 15440
Research | | open
Pilot Study of 64Cu(I) for PET Imaging of MelanomaScientific Reports 7, 2575
Research | | open
Large scale meta-analysis characterizes genetic architecture for common psoriasis associated variants
Psoriasis is an immune-mediated skin disease with a complex genetic architecture. Here, Elder and colleagues identify 16 novel psoriasis susceptibility loci using GWAS meta-analysis with a combined effective sample size of over 39,000 individuals.Nature Communications 8, 15382
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Skin cancer: Mutational landscape of melanoma revealed
Comments and Opinion |
Melanoma: a global perspective
Most of our current knowledge of melanoma is derived from the study of patients from populations of European descent, for whom public health, sun protection initiatives and screening measures have appreciably decreased disease mortality. Notably, some melanoma subtypes that most commonly develop in other populations are not associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, suggesting a different disease aetiology. Further study of these subtypes is necessary to understand their risk factors and genomic architecture, and to tailor therapies and public health campaigns to benefit patients of all ethnic groups.
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Reinvigorated T-cell numbers counterbalance tumour burdenNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 329
News and Views |
Immunotherapy: Does adjuvant ipilimumab have little adverse effect on quality of life?
Adjuvant ipilimumab is associated with an 11% improvement in 5-year overall survival in patients with high-risk melanoma, but at the cost of considerable toxicity, with half of patients discontinuing treatment owing to adverse events. An analysis of quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes, however, showed little impact of adverse effects of this treatment on QoL, which is puzzling.
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Cul-TIL-vating uveal melanoma regressionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328–329
News and Views |
Skin Cancer: Have melanoma and skin cancer finally met their match?
Early diagnosis is a key component of melanoma prevention, but diagnostic accuracy varies considerably among clinicians managing patients with potentially suspicious skin lesions. Several tools have been developed to objectively enhance diagnostic assessment and accuracy. Herein, we discuss the potential diagnostic value and limitations of GoogleNet Inception, a new tool for image-based classification of skin lesions.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 267–268