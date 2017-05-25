Infectious diseases

News and Views |
Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long term
Pentavalent HIV-1 vaccine protects against simian-human immunodeficiency virus challenge
A previous human HIV-1 vaccine clinical trial, boosting with HIV envelope protein from two strains, demonstrated moderate vaccine efficacy. Here, Bradley et al. show that a pentavalent HIV envelope protein boost improves protection from viral challenge in non-human primates and they identify immune correlates of protection.Nature Communications 8, 15711
Ebola virus VP30 and nucleoprotein interactions modulate viral RNA synthesis
Ebola virus (EBOV) VP30 is a multifunctional protein that plays a role in transcription, but molecular details remain unknown. Here, using X-ray crystallography and minigenome assays, Xu et al. define the interaction between VP30 and a portion of NP that is critical for optimal EBOV RNA synthesis.Nature Communications 8, 15576
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Infectious disease: Peroxin inhibitor treats Trypanosoma infectionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 386
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Monocytes recruited to the peritoneum under conditions of a type 2 inflammatory reaction can convert into resident-type macrophages under the control of vitamin A.