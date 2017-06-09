Psychiatric disorders

Latest Research and Reviews
Serotonin modulates a depression-like state in Drosophila responsive to lithium treatment
Features of major depressive disorder including lack of motivation, sleep disruption and cognitive deficit have been modelled in rodents. Here, the authors develop a new method to elicit a depression-like state in Drosophila, and uncover separable roles for different serotonin receptors in depression-like behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15738
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.
Cells that trim brain connections are linked to autism
A difference in brain biology between the sexes might render males most vulnerable to autism.
Former US mental-health chief leaves Google for start-up
Tom Insel will help to launch a company to analyse behaviour and mental illness using smartphone data.
Risk genes for Tourette’s syndrome surveyed
Genetic mutations that arise spontaneously are associated with the neuropsychiatric disorder.Nature 545