Enhancement of Th1/Th17 inflammation by TRIM21 in Behçet’s diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3019
The genetics revolution in rheumatology: large scale genomic arrays and genetic mapping
This Review discusses the major insights gained from genetic studies in rheumatic diseases, such as genome-wide association studies, meta-analyses, fine-mapping and studies performed across different diseases and/or ethnicities, which have vastly increased our understanding of these diseases.
Polygenic burdens on cell-specific pathways underlie the risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Yuta Kochi and colleagues perform expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis on five subsets of immune cells individually sorted from blood from 105 individuals. They develop an integrated analysis pipeline of expression and epigenomic data along with gene association to identify cell-specific candidate causal genes and apply this to rheumatoid arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Spondyloarthropathies: Targeting IL-17 in refractory PsA
Osteoarthritis: Nerve ablation — a new treatment for OA pain?
Pain in osteoarthritis (OA) can be resistant to the medical and surgical treatments currently in use. Local denervation of the arthritic joint could offer a new approach to relieve OA pain, if the results of a new cryoneurolysis clinical trial are confirmed.
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages