Endocrine system and metabolic diseases

Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
Biology and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors
Rubin and colleagues discuss the origin and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors, and highlight potential new therapeutic strategies.Nature Medicine 23, 664–673
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.