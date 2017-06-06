News and Views |
Respiratory tract diseases
Respiratory tract diseases are illnesses that affect components of the respiratory system, including the nasal passages, the bronchi and the lungs. They range from acute infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, to chronic conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Featured
- Nature Medicine 23, 658–659
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Association of Interleukin-12A rs568408 with Susceptibility to Asthma in TaiwanScientific Reports 7, 3200
Research | | open
CT-Based Local Distribution Metric Improves Characterization of COPDScientific Reports 7, 3000
Research | | open
RNA-sequencing Identifies Novel Pathways in Sarcoidosis MonocytesScientific Reports 7, 2721
Research | | open
TGF-β activation by bone marrow-derived thrombospondin-1 causes Schistosoma- and hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension
Thrombospondin-1 (TSP-1) activates latent TGF-β in the extracellular matrix. Here the authors show that inappropriate activation of latent TGF-β in murine, bovine and human lung by monocyte-produced TSP-1 causes pulmonary hypertension, and that interference with the activation process prevents disease development.Nature Communications 8, 15494
News and Comment
News and Views |
A role for neutrophils in asthma exacerbations
A recent study has found that rhinovirus-induced exacerbation of asthma is in part mediated by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps and double-stranded DNA by neutrophils in the airway.Nature Medicine 23, 658–659
Research Highlights |
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
News and Views |
Thymosin α1: a single drug with multiple targets in cystic fibrosis
A new study in mice suggests that a single drug, thymosin α1, may simultaneously rectify the impaired trafficking of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) in cystic fibrosis (CF) and reduce inflammation, offering new hope for CF treatment.Nature Medicine 23, 536–538
Research Highlights |
Endocrine disruptors: PFASs, sex hormones and asthma
Research Highlights |
Macrophage dynamicsNature Immunology 18, 487
News and Views |
Gut microbiota: Neonatal gut microbiota induces lung immunity against pneumonia
Disruption of the microbiota during early life can have important consequences for infant health outcomes; in particular, antibiotic usage is linked to an increased risk of pneumonia. A new study has identified cellular and molecular mediators involved in the crosstalk between early-life gut bacterial colonization and development of lung immunity against pneumonia in newborn mice.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 263–264