Immunological disorders

A role for neutrophils in asthma exacerbations
Association of Interleukin-12A rs568408 with Susceptibility to Asthma in TaiwanScientific Reports 7, 3200
Pentavalent HIV-1 vaccine protects against simian-human immunodeficiency virus challenge
A previous human HIV-1 vaccine clinical trial, boosting with HIV envelope protein from two strains, demonstrated moderate vaccine efficacy. Here, Bradley et al. show that a pentavalent HIV envelope protein boost improves protection from viral challenge in non-human primates and they identify immune correlates of protection.Nature Communications 8, 15711
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
A recent study has found that rhinovirus-induced exacerbation of asthma is in part mediated by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps and double-stranded DNA by neutrophils in the airway.
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
Biologics registers in RA: methodological aspects, current role and future applications
The need to accurately assess the effectiveness of biologic therapies for rheumatoid arthritis in real-world settings has seen an explosion in nationwide biologics registers. In this Perspectives article, the authors discuss how to make the most of data from such registers.
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.