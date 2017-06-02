Cardiovascular diseases

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells control the development of atherosclerosis in mice
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2) affect adipose tissue metabolism and function. Here the authors show that the ILC2 are present in para-aortic adipose tissue and represent a major source of IL-5 and IL-13 required for mounting atheroprotective immunity, which can be altered by high fat diet.Nature Communications 8, 15781
Research | | open
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Research | | open
Association of increased Treg and Th17 with pathogenesis of moyamoya diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3072
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Immunology: ACE in neutrophil antibacterial defence
News and Views |
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Research Highlights |
Heart failure: HF-induced diaphragmatic atrophy and weakness
Research Highlights |
Heart failure: BRD4 inhibition slows HF progression