Oral diseases

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Editorial |
What every schoolboy knowsBritish Dental Journal 221, 1
Comments and Opinion |
Simon Rogers: 'Ultimately we need better access for patients'
There's no escaping the escalating rates of head and neck cancers we've seen over the last decade, and that will inevitably lead to an expansion in the role of the dental professional over time. David Westgarth speaks to Professor Simon Rogers at Aintree University Hospital about what it takes to succeed as an oral and maxilliofacial surgeon.British Dental Journal 220, 97–98
News |
Rates of mouth cancer increase to all time highBDJ Team 3, 16002