Neurological disorders

Neurodegenerative disease: RNA repeats put a freeze on cells
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Breaking barriers to novel analgesic drug development
Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.
Non-motor features of Parkinson disease
Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.
Loss of Parkinson’s disease-associated protein CHCHD2 affects mitochondrial crista structure and destabilizes cytochrome c
Mutations in CHCHD2 are associated with Parkinson’s disease. Here the authors investigate the physiological and pathological roles of CHCHD2 in Drosophila and mammalian cells, and find that it regulates mitochondrial respiration through stabilizing cytochrome c.Nature Communications 8, 15500
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Immune-system tweak improves Alzheimer’s symptoms
Deleting an immune-response gene in mice decreases brain-cell loss.Nature 546
Droplet-like assemblies of RNA in cell nuclei are associated with certain neurodegenerative diseases. Experiments reveal that these assemblies become 'frozen' gels in cells, potentially explaining their toxicity. See Article p.243
Trials of embryonic stem cells to launch in China
Studies to treat vision loss and Parkinson’s disease are the first to proceed under new regulations.
Zeroing in on neurodegenerative α-synuclein
In the search for the first disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson disease, drug developers are advancing α-synuclein-targeted agents into proof-of-concept clinical trials.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 371–373