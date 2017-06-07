News and Views |
Nanoscale materials
Nanoscale materials, or nanomaterials, are materials where at least one relevant length scale is within the range of nanometres. These materials usually have very different properties from their bulk counterparts, due to the importance of quantum and surface boundary effects.
- Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Water remediation: A steam nanogenerator
Thermal desalination membranes: Carbon nanotubes keep up the heatNature Nanotechnology 12, 501–503
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Reviews | | open
Three-dimensional nanomagnetism
Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.Nature Communications 8, 15756
Research | | open
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
Topological materials: Top of the hourNature Physics 13, 529
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331