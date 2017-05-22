Electronic properties and materials

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Research | | open
On the nature of photoluminescence in Bismuth-doped silica glassScientific Reports 7, 3179
Research | | open
Topological Phase Transition in Single Crystals of (Cd1−xZnx)3As2Scientific Reports 7, 3149
Research | | open
Origin of the crossover from polarons to Fermi liquids in transition metal oxides
Photoemission spectroscopy studies of anatase titanium oxide have demonstrated a doping-driven crossover in the polaronic character of charge carriers. Here, the authors obtain a first principles understanding of these observations in terms of plasma screening and electron–phonon coupling.Nature Communications 8, 15769
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Topological materials: Top of the hourNature Physics 13, 529
News and Views |
Van der waals heterostructures: Exciting double bilayers
An excitonic Bose–Einstein condensate has so far been realized only in particular semiconductor heterostructure setups. Now, experiments show that such condensates can form in double graphene bilayers separated by hexagonal boron nitride.
Comments and Opinion |
Nanotube mysteryNature Physics 13, 416
News and Views |
Quantum simulation: Solid-state platforms
Solid-state systems capable of simulating the theoretical predictions of condensed matter are in short supply. Demonstrations of electronic Lieb lattices using two different platforms suggest this may be about to change.
News and Views |
Superconductivity: Ferroelectricity woos pairing
Ferroelectricity and superconductivity do not have much in common. Now, a superconducting and a ferroelectric-like state have been found to coexist in a doped perovskite oxide.
News and Views |
Ferroelectric tunnel junctions: Crossing the wall
The electronic transport across a head-to-head ferroelectric domain wall reveals a signature of quantum tunnelling assisted by confined, quantum-well-like states.