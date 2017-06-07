News and Views |
Nanoparticles
Nanoparticles are particles that exist on a nanometre scale (i.e., below 100 nm in at least one dimension). They can possess physical properties such as uniformity, conductance or special optical properties that make them desirable in materials science and biology.
Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Dynamic contrast-enhanced photoacoustic imaging using photothermal stimuli-responsive composite nanomodulators
Photoacoustic imaging becomes an enabling technology that is designed for clinic diagnosis of disease. Here, Chen et al. report an imaging contrast agent—plasmonic nanoparticles caged in hydrogel subject to reversible volume change depending on temperature, which exhibits tunable photoacoustic signal.Nature Communications 8, 15782
Magnetic forces enable controlled drug delivery by disrupting endothelial cell-cell junctions
The transportation of large molecules through the vascular endothelium presents a major challenge for in vivo drug delivery. Here, the authors demonstrate the potential of using external magnetic fields and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance the local extravasation of circulating large molecules.Nature Communications 8, 15594
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Immunotherapy: Programming T cells in situNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Nanoprobe detects the force of swimming bacteria
The optical fibre is several times more sensitive than other techniques.Nature 545
Cancer immunotherapy: Making allies of phagocytes
A versatile nanovaccine platform is based on a synthetic nanoparticle that not only acts as an antigen carrier but also stimulates the STING pathway.
Cancer diagnostics: On-target probes for early detection
Optical probes that are activated only in the tumour microenvironment dramatically improve the sensitivity of cancer detection.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0062
Brighter cancer probes
The early detection of cancer demands translatable light-emitting or light-collecting probes with unprecedented levels of sensitivity and specificity.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0067