Nanowires
Nanowires are structures with a width and depth of a few nanometres or less, but a much longer length. Electrons in these materials are free to travel along the wire, but their motion in the other two directions is governed by quantum mechanics, radically altering the properties of the material.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Microwave spectroscopy of spinful Andreev bound states in ballistic semiconductor Josephson junctions
Andreev bound states in semiconductor–superconductor hybrid structures are studied using microwave spectroscopy — a tool that could be also used for investigating Majorana modes.
Research | | open
Switching of spins and entanglement in surface-supported antiferromagnetic chainsScientific Reports 7, 2760
Research | | open
Large spin accumulation and crystallographic dependence of spin transport in single crystal gallium nitride nanowires
Semiconductors are promising for high performance spintronics but the low functioning temperature hampers their applications. Here the authors achieve a strong room temperature modulation of spin-dependent resistance in GaN nanowires, which marks an important step towards practical spintronic devices.Nature Communications 8, 15722
Research | | open
Simple and scalable growth of AgCl nanorods by plasma-assisted strain relaxation on flexible polymer substrates
Rapid, scalable, low-temperature processes to fabricate nanostructures on flexible surfaces will be important for future device technologies. Park et al., develop a rigorous methodology to grow nanorods on polymer films by plasma-assisted strain relaxation.Nature Communications 8, 15650
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Nanoscopy: Scrutinizing nanowiresNature Photonics 11, 267
News and Views |
Bottom-up synthesis: Wired metal–organic chalcogenides
Self-assembled transition metal–organic chalcogenide nanowires pave the way to a new family of electron conducting materials with tunable properties.Nature Materials 16, 287–288
Research Highlights |
Silicon nanowires: Swallowed whole
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 99
Research Highlights |
Nanomaterial assembly: Sounds good
Research Highlights |
Complex oxide interfaces: Long correlated paths