News and Views |
Carbon nanotubes and fullerenes
Carbon nanotubes and fullerenes are allotropes of carbon characterized by a hollow structure and extraordinary thermal, electrical and mechanical properties. Spherical fullerenes are also called buckyballs, whereas cylindrical ones are known as nanotubes. The walls of these structures consist of a single layer of carbon atoms (graphene).
Featured
- Nature Nanotechnology 12, 501–503
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
Cascaded spintronic logic with low-dimensional carbon
Spintronics, graphene, and carbon nanotubes are potential components of next-generation high performance computers. Here, the authors propose and theoretically evaluate a spintronic logic family composed solely of carbon materials with the potential for a 100 × improvement in energy efficiency.Nature Communications 8, 15635
Research |
Frequency-dependent stability of CNT Joule heaters in ionizable media and desalination processes
Electro-oxidation of CNT Joule heaters can be eliminated through the application of sufficiently high a.c. frequencies, which enables their use as self-heating membranes in membrane distillation.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 557–563
Research | | open
Giant electron-hole transport asymmetry in ultra-short quantum transistors
By utilizing electron-hole asymmetry in ultra-short single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) transistors, McRae et al., develop ‘two-in-one’ SWCNT quantum devices that can switch from behaving as quantum-dot transistors for holes to quantum buses for electrons by changing the transistor’s gate voltageNature Communications 8, 15491
Research | | open
Interface-driven formation of a two-dimensional dodecagonal fullerene quasicrystal
Quasicrystals promise exciting technological advances in optical devices, but their formation mechanism is yet not fully understood. Here, the authors describe a two-dimensional dodecagonal fullerene quasicrystal, forming on a Pt3Ti(111)-surface due to the complex adsorption-energy landscape.Nature Communications 8, 15367
Research | | open
Electrostatic melting in a single-molecule field-effect transistor with applications in genomic identification
DNA hybridization of two single-strands to form a double-stranded helix is widely used for genomic identification applications. Here, Vernick et al. record duplex formation of 20-mer oligonucleotide using a single-molecule field-effect transistor, where DNA kinetics is affected by electrostatic bias.Nature Communications 8, 15450
News and Comment
Editorial |
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
News and Views |
Thermal desalination membranes: Carbon nanotubes keep up the heat
Applying high-potential alternating current to a carbon-nanotube–polymer composite film provides a self-heating membrane that enhances desalination performance of high-salinity brines by membrane distillation.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 501–503
Comments and Opinion |
Nanotube mysteryNature Physics 13, 416
News and Views |
Optical diagnostics: Nanosensors for liquid biopsies
Carbon nanotubes enable the optical detection of nucleic acids in biofluids.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0063
News and Views |
Energy transfer: Resonance is the key for coherence
The process of electronic energy transfer between molecules has long fascinated chemists. Femtosecond spectroscopy measurements of a series of molecular dimers now reveal signals that arise from non-Born–Oppenheimer coupling, suggesting a new mechanism to enhance energy transfer.Nature Chemistry 9, 196–197
Research Highlights |
Printed electronics: Nanotube resolution