Carbon nanotubes and fullerenes

Definition

Carbon nanotubes and fullerenes are allotropes of carbon characterized by a hollow structure and extraordinary thermal, electrical and mechanical properties. Spherical fullerenes are also called buckyballs, whereas cylindrical ones are known as nanotubes. The walls of these structures consist of a single layer of carbon atoms (graphene).

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    Spintronics, graphene, and carbon nanotubes are potential components of next-generation high performance computers. Here, the authors propose and theoretically evaluate a spintronic logic family composed solely of carbon materials with the potential for a 100 × improvement in energy efficiency.

    • Joseph S. Friedman
    • , Anuj Girdhar
    • , Ryan M. Gelfand
    • , Gokhan Memik
    • , Hooman Mohseni
    • , Allen Taflove
    • , Bruce W. Wessels
    • , Jean-Pierre Leburton
    •  & Alan V Sahakian
    Nature Communications 8, 15635

  • Research | | open

    By utilizing electron-hole asymmetry in ultra-short single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) transistors, McRae et al., develop ‘two-in-one’ SWCNT quantum devices that can switch from behaving as quantum-dot transistors for holes to quantum buses for electrons by changing the transistor’s gate voltage

    • A. C. McRae
    • , V. Tayari
    • , J. M. Porter
    •  & A. R. Champagne
    Nature Communications 8, 15491

  • Research | | open

    Quasicrystals promise exciting technological advances in optical devices, but their formation mechanism is yet not fully understood. Here, the authors describe a two-dimensional dodecagonal fullerene quasicrystal, forming on a Pt3Ti(111)-surface due to the complex adsorption-energy landscape.

    • M. Paßens
    • , V. Caciuc
    • , N. Atodiresei
    • , M. Feuerbacher
    • , M. Moors
    • , R. E. Dunin-Borkowski
    • , S. Blügel
    • , R. Waser
    •  & S. Karthäuser
    Nature Communications 8, 15367

  • Research | | open

    DNA hybridization of two single-strands to form a double-stranded helix is widely used for genomic identification applications. Here, Vernick et al. record duplex formation of 20-mer oligonucleotide using a single-molecule field-effect transistor, where DNA kinetics is affected by electrostatic bias.

    • Sefi Vernick
    • , Scott M. Trocchia
    • , Steven B. Warren
    • , Erik F. Young
    • , Delphine Bouilly
    • , Ruben L. Gonzalez
    • , Colin Nuckolls
    •  & Kenneth L. Shepard
    Nature Communications 8, 15450
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment