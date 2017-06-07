Magnetic properties and materials

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.

    • Bevin Huang
    • , Genevieve Clark
    • , Efrén Navarro-Moratalla
    • , Dahlia R. Klein
    • , Ran Cheng
    • , Kyle L. Seyler
    • , Ding Zhong
    • , Emma Schmidgall
    • , Michael A. McGuire
    • , David H. Cobden
    • , Wang Yao
    • , Di Xiao
    • , Pablo Jarillo-Herrero
    •  & Xiaodong Xu
    Nature 546, 270–273

  • Reviews | | open

    Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.

    • Amalio Fernández-Pacheco
    • , Robert Streubel
    • , Olivier Fruchart
    • , Riccardo Hertel
    • , Peter Fischer
    •  & Russell P. Cowburn
    Nature Communications 8, 15756

  • Research | | open

    The creation of practical devices based on magnetic skyrmions depends on the development of methods to create and control stable individual skyrmions. Here, the authors present a bilayer device that uses dipolar interactions to stabilize skyrmions that can be manipulated using electric currents.

    • A. Hrabec
    • , J. Sampaio
    • , M. Belmeguenai
    • , I. Gross
    • , R. Weil
    • , S. M. Chérif
    • , A. Stashkevich
    • , V. Jacques
    • , A. Thiaville
    •  & S. Rohart
    Nature Communications 8, 15765

  • Research | | open

    Films of iron-rhodium alloy undergo a magnetic transition at 100°C, and so are attractive for applications, but a detailed understanding of the transition mechanism has not been achieved. Here, the authors use electron holography to quantitatively map the transition’s progress through the film depth.

    • C. Gatel
    • , B. Warot-Fonrose
    • , N. Biziere
    • , L.A. Rodríguez
    • , D. Reyes
    • , R. Cours
    • , M. Castiella
    •  & M.J. Casanove
    Nature Communications 8, 15703

  • Research | | open

    The coexistence of ferromagnetism and ferroelectricity in a multiferroic material often arises from complex magnetoelectric couplings. Here, the authors observe switching of domains in Mn2GeO4 using neutron diffraction and develop a phenomenological theory to explain their results.

    • T. Honda
    • , J. S. White
    • , A. B. Harris
    • , L. C. Chapon
    • , A. Fennell
    • , B. Roessli
    • , O. Zaharko
    • , Y. Murakami
    • , M. Kenzelmann
    •  & T. Kimura
    Nature Communications 8, 15457
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment