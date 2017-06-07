Magnetic properties and materials

Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.
Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.
The creation of practical devices based on magnetic skyrmions depends on the development of methods to create and control stable individual skyrmions. Here, the authors present a bilayer device that uses dipolar interactions to stabilize skyrmions that can be manipulated using electric currents.
Films of iron-rhodium alloy undergo a magnetic transition at 100°C, and so are attractive for applications, but a detailed understanding of the transition mechanism has not been achieved. Here, the authors use electron holography to quantitatively map the transition’s progress through the film depth.
The coexistence of ferromagnetism and ferroelectricity in a multiferroic material often arises from complex magnetoelectric couplings. Here, the authors observe switching of domains in Mn2GeO4 using neutron diffraction and develop a phenomenological theory to explain their results.
Multiferroics can be used to address fundamental questions on the nature of the universe, providing a platform to test concepts in cosmology and high-energy physics, such as the formation of cosmic strings and the existence of an electron electric dipole moment.
The magnetization in a chiral ferromagnetic fluid can be twisted and linked to form a stable three-dimensional topological soliton known as a hopfion.
