Molecular self-assembly

Fabrication of MoSe2 nanoribbons via an unusual morphological phase transition
The unique electronic properties of two-dimensional materials are determined not only by their shape, but also the precise atomic arrangement of atoms along edges. Here, Chen et al. have developed a bottom-up epitaxial growth of MoSe2 nanoribbons that controls both geometry and edge states.Nature Communications 8, 15135
Fine structure of the topological defect cores studied for disclinations in lyotropic chromonic liquid crystals
Topological defects play important roles in determining material properties, whilst their core regions remain unexplored due to strongly distorted structures. Zhou et al. take advantage of extended core regions in a chromonic liquid crystal and show both a radial and azimuthal dependent director and scalar order parameter.Nature Communications 8, 14974
Collective helicity switching of a DNA–coat assembly
A virus-like artificial structure responds to variations in pH by switching helicity.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 551–556
On-surface synthesis of aligned functional nanoribbons monitored by scanning tunnelling microscopy and vibrational spectroscopy
On-surface synthesis, in which molecular units assemble and couple on a defined surface, can access rare reaction pathways and products. Here, the authors synthesize functionalized organic nanoribbons on the Ag(110) surface, and monitor the evolution of the covalent reactions by an unorthodox vibrational spectroscopy approach.Nature Communications 8, 14735
Self-assembly: Block molecules separate
Supramolecular chemistry: Host in translation
Length- and chirality-matching between polycarbamate templates and polyamide hosts provide a means of translating structural information from one molecule to another.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 403–404
Interlocked molecules: Moving into another dimension
Molecular daisy-chain structures are typically made up of two interlocked components and can exhibit muscle-like contraction and extension in one dimension. Zinc-based multicomponent systems that can operate in two and three dimensions have now been designed and synthesized.Nature Chemistry 9, 105–106
Nanocrystal superlattices: The pathway to atomic alignment
Two independent studies provide insight on the formation of nanocrystal superlattices and their atomic alignment using real-time in situ X-ray scattering techniques.Nature Materials 15, 1225–1226
Self-assembly: Materials from a peptide soup
Small dipeptide fragments enzymatically combine and split to form sequences that self-assemble into nanomaterials.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 920–921