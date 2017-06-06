News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Reviews |
Fundamental transport mechanisms, fabrication and potential applications of nanoporous atomically thin membranes
This Review examines the development of nanoporous atomically thin membranes, focusing on fundamental mechanisms of gas- and liquid-phase transport, membrane fabrication techniques, and advances towards practical applications.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 509–522
Research |
Ultrafast lithium diffusion in bilayer graphene
Time-dependent Hall measurements show lithium ions diffuse faster inside bilayer graphene than in graphite by an order of magnitude.
Research | | open
Terahertz electromagnetic fences on a graphene surface plasmon polariton platformScientific Reports 7, 2900
News and Comment
Editorial |
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
News and Views |
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Editorial |
Think bigger
With the publication of a method for fast oil spill clean-up we reflect on the importance of addressing scalability from an early stage when reporting techniques aimed at improving the environment.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 395
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 286
Research Highlights |
Graphene nanoribbons: In the trenches
News and Views |
Ion sieving and desalination: Energy penalty for excess baggage
Permeation experiments and simulations show that physically confined graphene oxide allows water molecules to pass through while hindering hydrated ionsNature Nanotechnology 12, 500–501