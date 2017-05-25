Synthesis and processing

News and Views |
- Nature Materials 16, 601–602
Stable synthesis of few-layered boron nitride nanotubes by anodic arc dischargeScientific Reports 7, 3076
Light-driven liquid metal nanotransformers for biomedical theranostics
Liquid metals are excellent candidate materials for biomedicine, owing to their intriguing optical properties and chemical stability. Here, the authors design multifunctional theranostic liquid metal nanocapsules that, upon irradiation, generate heat and reactive oxygen species and change shape to release drugs.Nature Communications 8, 15432
Rapid mass production of two-dimensional metal oxides and hydroxides via the molten salts method
2D materials with exotic electronic properties are increasingly important for the development of low-dimensional electronic devices. Here, Hu et al. have developed a fast and efficient method to synthesize 2D metal oxides and hydroxides, further enabling 2D electronics.Nature Communications 8, 15630
Assembly of gold nanoparticles into aluminum nanobowl arrayScientific Reports 7, 2322
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.Nature Materials 16, 601–602
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 286
Graphene nanoribbons: In the trenches
Bottom-up synthesis: Wired metal–organic chalcogenides
Self-assembled transition metal–organic chalcogenide nanowires pave the way to a new family of electron conducting materials with tunable properties.Nature Materials 16, 287–288
Thermoelectric materials: The power of poresNature Reviews Materials 2, 17006