Metamaterials
Metamaterials are engineered structures designed to interact with electromagnetic radiation in a desired fashion. They usually comprise an array of structures smaller than the wavelength of interest. These so-called meta-atoms can interact with the electric and magnetic components of light in a way that natural atoms do not.
Latest Research and Reviews
Charge-transfer dynamics and nonlocal dielectric permittivity tuned with metamaterial structures as solvent analogues
Charge-transfer dynamics in organic semiconductors are shown to be altered by multi-layered hyperbolic metamaterial substrates, an effect linked to the number of metal–dielectric pairs used.
Interferometric control of the absorption in optical patch antennasScientific Reports 7, 2942
Light generated bubble for microparticle propulsionScientific Reports 7, 2815
Reconfigurable metasurfaces that enable light polarization control by lightLight: Science & Applications 6, e16254
News and Comment
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
Metamaterials: A low-energy Cherenkov glow
Hyperbolic metamaterials are shown to enable the emission of Cherenkov radiation from low-energy charged particles travelling at slow speeds. The achievement could lead to new forms of light sources and detectors.Nature Photonics 11, 269–271
Metamaterials: Reverse CherenkovNature Photonics 11, 267
Physics under the foldNature Physics 13, 318
Metasurfaces: Chiral spectrometerNature Photonics 11, 208
View from... NANOMETA 2017: A question of topology
The mathematics of manifolds is providing inspiration for creating exotic states of light with unique properties such as robustness against disorder and unidirectional propagation.Nature Photonics 11, 146–147