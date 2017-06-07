Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.
Two-dimensional materials are substances with a thickness of a few nanometres or less. Electrons in these materials are free to move in the two-dimensional plane, but their restricted motion in the third direction is governed by quantum mechanics. Prominent examples include quantum wells and graphene.
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.
This Review examines the development of nanoporous atomically thin membranes, focusing on fundamental mechanisms of gas- and liquid-phase transport, membrane fabrication techniques, and advances towards practical applications.
Atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides can be grown on large scale using chemical vapour deposition which, however, determines presence of grain boundaries. Here, the authors report that third-harmonic generation imaging provides excellent sensitivity and fast speed for grain boundary visualization in MoS2.
Emerging 2D-material-based inks could find applications in next-generation printed electronics.
A new approach for the formulation of 2D-nanomaterial dispersions in water with additives, which allows layers to be printed on top of one another with distinctive interfaces, can enable inkjet-printed complex circuits.
Permeation experiments and simulations show that physically confined graphene oxide allows water molecules to pass through while hindering hydrated ions
Nuclear quadrupole resonance spectroscopy is used to map the properties of atomically thin hexagonal boron nitride, with the help of the nitrogen–vacancy colour centres engineered in a diamond layer placed under the 2D material.