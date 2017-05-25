Organic–inorganic nanostructures

Definition

An organic-inorganic nanostructure is a nanoscale structure (that is, a structure with single units sized between 1 and 1000 nanometres) composed of an intimate combination of inorganic and organic components. As such, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are an example of an organic-inorganic nanostructure.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment