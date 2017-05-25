Organic–inorganic nanostructures

News and Views |
An organic-inorganic nanostructure is a nanoscale structure (that is, a structure with single units sized between 1 and 1000 nanometres) composed of an intimate combination of inorganic and organic components. As such, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are an example of an organic-inorganic nanostructure.
Synthesis method of asymmetric gold particlesScientific Reports 7, 2922
Interactive models of communication at the nanoscale using nanoparticles that talk to one another
In the interactive model of communication, information is exchanged bidirectionally between a sender and receiver. Here, the authors realise interactive communication between two artificial nanoparticles, which relay information between each other in the form of chemical messengers and enzymatic reactions.Nature Communications 8, 15511
Engineering charge transport by heterostructuring solution-processed semiconductors
Heterostructuring and mixing of disparate materials provide new degrees of freedom to control carrier mobilities and exciton binding in solution-processed semiconductors. This Review highlights recent examples of heterostructured materials and devices, and examines the future direction of the field.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17026
Doping of metal–organic frameworks towards resistive sensingScientific Reports 7, 2440
Tuning colloidal quantum dot band edge positions through solution-phase surface chemistry modification
The band edge positions of semiconductors decide their optoelectronic properties. Here, the authors establish a simple ligand exchange strategy to tune the band edge positions of colloidal PbS semiconductor quantum dots, revealing clear relationships between surface chemistry and band edge position.Nature Communications 8, 15257
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.Nature Materials 16, 601–602
Thermal transport: Harmony with superatoms
The thermal conductivities of superatom crystals have significant contributions from extended phonon states and show a remarkable temperature dependence due to orientational ordering.Nature Materials 16, 10–11
Neuromorphic nanodevices: Rivalling biology
2D materials: Hybrid interfaces
