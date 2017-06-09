Viral infection
Viral infection is the invasion of the body by a small agent known as a virus. Viruses replicate inside host cells and can produce toxins that cause disease. The immune system helps to destroy viruses, but antiviral immune responses can also cause tissue damage and illness.
Ebola virus VP30 and nucleoprotein interactions modulate viral RNA synthesis
Ebola virus (EBOV) VP30 is a multifunctional protein that plays a role in transcription, but molecular details remain unknown. Here, using X-ray crystallography and minigenome assays, Xu et al. define the interaction between VP30 and a portion of NP that is critical for optimal EBOV RNA synthesis.Nature Communications 8, 15576
The A946T variant of the RNA sensor IFIH1 mediates an interferon program that limits viral infection but increases the risk for autoimmunity
Single-nucleotide polymorphisms in the gene encoding the cytosolic viral sensor IFIH1 are linked to a variety of autoimmune diseases. Rawlings and colleagues demonstrate that one such common polymorphism results in IFIH1 with more-potent activation and can act synergistically with other genetic backgrounds to manifest autoimmune disease.
Exploiting the kinesin-1 molecular motor to generate a virus membrane penetration site
How non-enveloped viruses cross host membranes is incompletely understood. Here, Ravindran et al. show that polyomavirus SV40 recruits kinesin-1 to construct a penetration site on the ER membrane.Nature Communications 8, 15496
Covalently linked dengue virus envelope glycoprotein dimers reduce exposure of the immunodominant fusion loop epitope
The immunodominant epitope of dengue virus envelope protein (E) induces poorly neutralizing antibodies, which poses a problem for vaccine development. Here, the authors engineer covalently locked E dimers exposing an epitope that has been shown to induce potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies.Nature Communications 8, 15411
Asthma and allergy: The NET effect of respiratory viruses
Rhinovirus infections exacerbate asthma by inducing the release of neutrophil extracellular traps.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 346–347
Viral hepatitis: The bumpy road to animal models for HBV infection
Cell culture infection models help to develop antiviral agents, but animal models are required to understand complex virus–host interactions and the development of immune therapies. Although identification of the HBV uptake receptor enabled establishing cell lines that replicate HBV from its natural transcription template, animal models supporting the full HBV life cycle are still lacking.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 327–328
Epidemic insurance broker
Following the launch of an initiative at the World Economic Forum to prevent future epidemics, we spoke to the scientist at the helm of this coalition, John-Arne Røttingen, who answered our questions on epidemic preparedness, moving from academia to public health policy, evidence-based decision-making, and more.Nature Microbiology 2, 17023
Inadvisable anti-vaccination sentiment: Human Papilloma Virus immunisation falsely under the microscopenpj Vaccines 2, 6
Breakthrough in the prevention of mother-to-child hepatitis B transmission?Journal of Perinatology 37, 333–334
Infection: A new threat on the horizon — Zika virus and male fertility
Amongst the many causes of male-factor infertility, a diagnosed viral cause is a rather infrequent aetiological factor. However, a recent study has illustrated that Zika virus infections affect not only developing fetuses in pregnant women, but are also a threat to fertility in men. Whether this threat could be managed or mitigated remains uncertain.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 135–136