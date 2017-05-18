News and Views |
Parasitic infection
Parasitic infection describes the infection of a host with a particular parasite. Parasites are microorganisms that rely on other host organisms for their own survival. Many parasites do not cause any harm to their host, but some parasitic infections cause severe diseases, such as malaria.
Featured
- Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Myosin-dependent cell-cell communication controls synchronicity of division in acute and chronic stages of Toxoplasma gondii
The mechanism by which Toxoplasma gondii achieves synchronized cell division is incompletely understood. Here, the authors identify an intravacuolar cell-cell communication that ensures synchronized division and depends on myosin I.Nature Communications 8, 15710
News and Comment
News and Views |
Alternative monocytes settle in for the long term
Monocytes recruited to the peritoneum under conditions of a type 2 inflammatory reaction can convert into resident-type macrophages under the control of vitamin A.Nature Immunology 18, 599–600
Comments and Opinion |
Q&A: Joel Weinstock
Helminths are worms that can live in the human intestine. Joel Weinstock, a gastroenterologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, studies how they affect inflammation and the body's immune response. He spoke to Nature about how helminths might lead to treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).Nature 540, S103
News and Views |
Infectious disease: Diagnostic criteria for neurocysticercosis — a difficult update
A recent study proposed a modified version of the current diagnostic criteria for neurocysticercosis, but the value of the modifications is unclear and the study design limits conclusions about the validity of the new criteria. Instead, the suggested changes might contribute to future revision of the existing diagnostic criteria.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 560–561
Research Highlights |
Parasite physiology: Trypanosomes chew the fat
Adipose tissue is a novel niche for T. brucei in mammalian hosts, and the parasite may adapt its metabolism in this niche to use fatty acids as a carbon source.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 402–403
News and Views |
Parasite pathogenesis: Breaching the wall for brain access
Parasite access to the central nervous system is a severe complication of infection. Toxoplasma gondii can achieve this by directly infecting, replicating in and lysing blood–brain barrier endothelial cells.Nature Microbiology 1, 16014
Research Highlights |
Parasite biology: Hepatocyte receptor for Plasmodium