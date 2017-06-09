Bacterial infection

Latest Research and Reviews
Pyrin-only protein 2 limits inflammation but improves protection against bacteria
Pyrin-only proteins (POPs) are primate-specific negative regulators of inflammasome activation. Here the authors generate transgenic mice expressing POP2 under the control of the human promoter, and show that POP2 is important for balancing antibacterial inflammatory responses in vivo.Nature Communications 8, 15564
Co-infecting microorganisms dramatically alter pathogen gene essentiality during polymicrobial infection
Co-infection shifts the landscape of Staphylococcus aureus genes required for growth.Nature Microbiology 2, 17079
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Infection: Brief encounter: UTI triggered by vaginal microbiotaNature Reviews Urology 14, 328
Emil von Behring: translational medicine at the dawn of immunology
Remembering Emil von Behring, one of the founders of immunology, 100 years after his death.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 341–343
Bacterial Pathogenesis: What makes some E. coli efficient bladder colonizers?
A detailed study of E. coli strains that were isolated from the urine of women shows that bladder colonization does not require previously defined virulence factors but is linked to the differential regulation of core functions.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 257
Antimicrobial IL-22Nature Immunology 18, 373
Bacterial pathogenesis: Hitching a ride with DCs
Pseudogenization of a single Salmonella effector protein gene facilitates pathogen hijacking of dendritic cells for systemic spread.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 195