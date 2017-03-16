Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 44625
Reviews |
A journey into the brain: insight into how bacterial pathogens cross blood–brain barriers
Bacteria have to overcome many obstacles to invade the meninges from the bloodstream. This Review considers how extracellular pathogens such as Neisseria meningitides and Streptococcus pneumoniae bypass the blood–brain barriers, the understanding of which may lead to improved methods for delivering drugs into the brain.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 149–159
Reviews |
Community-acquired bacterial meningitis
Community-acquired bacterial meningitis (inflammation of the meninges) is most commonly caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae or Neisseria meningitidis. Prevention (through vaccination) and early antibiotic treatment are essential to reduce morbidity and mortality of this medical emergency.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16074
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
CNS Infections in 2016: 2016, the year of Zika virus
In 2016, the literature on neurological infections was, understandably, dominated by Zika virus. However, we should not overlook important publications on the treatment of cryptococcal and bacterial meningitis.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 69–70
Research Highlights |
Correlates of protection against Neisseria Meningitidis
Andrew Pollard describes a 1921 study by George Heist and colleagues that pointed to antibody as a correlate of protection against meningococcal disease.
News and Views |
Decade in review—CNS infections: Major advances against a moving target of CNS infections
CNS infections have severe manifestations, often leading to high mortality, but the CNS is usually not the primary target of pathogens, leaving a window of opportunity to prevent neuroinvasion. We must prioritize development of therapies to prevent neurological sequelae that cause long-lasting morbidity and disease burden on society.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 623–624
Editorial |
Central nervous system tuberculosis reviewedSpinal Cord 53, 647