News and Views |
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by strains of bacteria known as mycobacteria. The disease most commonly affects the lungs and can be fatal if not treated. However, most infected individuals show no disease symptoms. One third of the worlds population is thought to have been infected with TB.
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Metabolic anticipation in Mycobacterium tuberculosis
When faced with hypoxic conditions, Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts its metabolism to generate intermediates reserved for re-initiation of peptidoglycan biosynthesis that can be used as soon as it is re-exposed to normoxia.Nature Microbiology 2, 17084
Research |
Nitric oxide prevents a pathogen-permissive granulocytic inflammation during tuberculosis
Nitric oxide deficiency promotes tuberculosis through increased neutrophilic inflammation.Nature Microbiology 2, 17072
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074
Research Highlights |
Anti-Bacterials: Out-SMARting drug resistanceNature Chemical Biology 13, 451
Correspondence |
Tuberculosis — drugs in the 2016 development pipelineNature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17015
Research Highlights |
Bacterial pathogenesis: A deadly chain of eventsNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Research Highlights |
Neurologic Mtb-HIV complicationsNature Immunology 18, 151