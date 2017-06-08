Research | | open
Clostridium difficile
Clostridium difficile is a Gram-positive spore-forming bacteria that is a normal component of the colon flora in humans. It can cause antibiotic-associated diarrhea (ADD) when competing bacteria in the gut flora have been killed by antibiotic treatment. Pseudomembranous enterocolitis can follow ADD, creating generalized inflammation of the colon.
