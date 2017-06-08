Clostridium difficile

Definition

Clostridium difficile is a Gram-positive spore-forming bacteria that is a normal component of the colon flora in humans. It can cause antibiotic-associated diarrhea (ADD) when competing bacteria in the gut flora have been killed by antibiotic treatment. Pseudomembranous enterocolitis can follow ADD, creating generalized inflammation of the colon.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment