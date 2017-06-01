Malaria
Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by Plasmodium parasites. Patients with malaria experience flu-like symptoms and, in severe cases, the disease can progress to neurological disturbances, coma and death. Malaria is endemic in tropical and subtropical regions and causes up to one million deaths each year.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Seasonally lagged effects of climatic factors on malaria incidence in South AfricaScientific Reports 7, 2459
Research | | open
A tetraoxane-based antimalarial drug candidate that overcomes PfK13-C580Y dependent artemisinin resistance
Artemisinin-resistant Plasmodium is an increasing problem. Here, using a medicinal chemistry programme, the authors identify a tetraoxane-based drug candidate that shows no cross-resistance with an artemisinin-resistant strain (PfK13-C580Y) and is efficient in Plasmodium mouse models.Nature Communications 8, 15159
Research | | open
Hundreds of dual-stage antimalarial molecules discovered by a functional gametocyte screen
There is a need for Plasmodium transmission blocking drugs for malaria elimination. Here, Miguel-Blanco et al. screen >10,000 compounds against stage V female gametocytes, identify active compounds belonging to 57 chemotypes and confirm transmission blocking activity of four selected compounds in vitro.Nature Communications 8, 15160
News and Comment
News |
Evolve and survive
This month's Genome Watch explores how in vitro directed evolution can be used to identify the target of a drug for the treatment of Chagas disease, which is caused by Trypanosoma cruzi.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 258
Research Highlights |
Drug discovery: Uncoupling coupled transportNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Comments and Opinion |
Managing intellectual property to develop medicines for the world's poorest
It has been argued that patents impede the development and access of medicines for tropical diseases such as malaria. However, we believe that intellectual property can be a key tool to enable timely progression of drug development projects involving multiple partners and to ensure equitable access to successful products.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 223–224
Research Highlights |
Infection: How malaria boosts its spreadNature 542, 275
News and Views |
Diagnostics for global health: Hand-spun centrifuge
A 20 cent centrifuge made of paper and string and operated by hand can separate plasma from blood in about 90 seconds.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0017
Research Highlights |
Parasite biology: Busting out from the insideNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66