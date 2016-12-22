Listeria
Listeria is a type of bacteria that is commonly found in soil and water. Eating food that has been contaminated with Listeria can cause a rare but serious illness, known as listeriosis. Listeriosis primarily affects individuals with a weakened immune system, such as pregnant women and patients with chronic infections.
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Using the chicken embryo to assess virulence of Listeria monocytogenes and to model other microbial infections
This protocol describes how to use the chicken embryo to assess virulence of the human bacterial pathogen Listeria monocytogenes, but it could also be extended to other microbial pathogens.Nature Protocols 10, 1155–1164
Research |
Immunosuppressive CD71+ erythroid cells compromise neonatal host defence against infection
In neonatal mice, susceptibility to infection is due to an enriched subset of arginase-2-expressing CD71+ erythroid cells, which suppresses the systemic activation of immune cells, thereby protecting neonates against aberrant inflammation triggered by colonization with commensal microbes.Nature 504, 158–162
Research |
IRF8 directs stress-induced autophagy in macrophages and promotes clearance of Listeria monocytogenes
Autophagy is critical for pathogen clearance by innate immune cells. Here the authors show that IRF8 is activated in response to autophagy-inducing stimuli, promotes autophagic progression by driving transcription of autophagy genes and is critical for clearance of intracellular bacteria.Nature Communications 6, 6379
Research |
Listeria monocytogenes: a bacterial pathogen to hit on the SUMO pathwayCell Research 20, 738–740
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Antibiotic resistance mechanisms: WTAs get tailoredNature Chemical Biology 11, 448
Research Highlights |
Bacterial pathogenesis: InlB uses SIRT2 to go nuclearNature Reviews Microbiology 11, 596
Research Highlights |
Immunology: Immune system's bacterial shepherdNature 479, 9
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: Flu soothes with stress hormones
Influenza virus-induced glucocorticoids suppress immunity to a secondary bacterial infection.Nature Reviews Immunology 10, 222–223