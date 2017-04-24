Latest Research and Reviews
Maternal colonization with Streptococcus agalactiae and associated stillbirth and neonatal disease in coastal Kenya
Whole genome sequencing coupled with assessment of maternal recto–vaginal Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Streptococcus) colonization, stillbirth and neonatal disease reveals the disease burden and bacterial population structure in coastal Kenya.Nature Microbiology 1, 16067
Multiple capsid-stabilizing interactions revealed in a high-resolution structure of an emerging picornavirus causing neonatal sepsis
Human parechovirus 3 (HPeV3) can cause severe central nervous system infections and is a major cause of neonatal sepsis. Here the authors determine the structure of HPeV3 that provides a high-resolution view of the capsid’s organization and shows multiple interactions of the RNA genome with coat proteins.Nature Communications 7, 11387
News and Comment
Neonatal sepsisNature Immunology 17, 617
Neonatal immunity: Babies' T cells can fight
CD4+ T cells in newborn babies show increased production of CXCL8, which could be important for defence against infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 714–715
Neonatal immunity: Hush-a by baby
Neonatal erythroid cells actively suppress immune responses against microbes.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 4–5